Opelika Chamber of Commerce asking for supplies for EAMC

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Chamber of Commerce says that the East Alabama Medical Center is running low on supplies that they cannot purchase right now.
Supplies needed include:
- Gowns
- Masks
- Goggles
- Face Shields
- Gloves
- Hand Sanitizer
EAMC reportedly uses 25,000 gloves, 4,500 mL of hand sanitizer, 600 earloop masks and approximately 100 N95 masks daily.
The Chamber is asking if you or your business have some of the items listed above, please consider donating them to the hospital.
Anyone with questions can reach out to hospital officials at 334-707-7744 or emailing them here.
