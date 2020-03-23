‘Stay at home’: EAMC reminds public to follow ADPH guidelines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed 16 cases of coronavirus in Lee County. The increase of cases has caused health officials to ask residents to shelter in place.
East Alabama Medical Center in Lee County took to Facebook Sunday to remind people about the importance of staying home.
“Sheltering at home means staying at home with only immediate family/those living in the home and not leaving your home except for essential activities including to access food, medical care, or go to work,” the post says.
EAMC says you should not host gatherings or people outside of your immediate family or those living in your home.
If you do become ill with manageable symptoms, EAMC says you should isolate yourself at home and treat your symptoms with over the counter medications, except ibuprofen.
“Please stay at home and do your part to stop the spread,” the post adds.
EAMC says as of Sunday, more than 500 people have screened for testing. The HealthPlus drive-through testing site will have one lane open tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The testing site may be suspended for periods of time due to weather.
If you are experiencing symptoms, contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 1-888-264-2256.
