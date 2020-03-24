Auburn Public Library serves as resource call center for COVID-19 information

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Public Library will turn into a resource call center amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The building is still closed to the public, but residents looking for information and assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic can call 334-501-7307 and staff members will be on hand to answer questions.
Mayor Ron Anders said the call center is in place to help people in the city of Auburn. Anders said the center is not for emergencies. People should still call 911 for emergencies.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.