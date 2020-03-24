COVID-19 testing expands in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 testing is expanding in one of the Southeast Georgia, one of the hardest hit areas in the state.
Phoebe Memorial Hospital, based in Albany, has opened a drive-thru testing branch in Americus.
Patients who are curious about testing should call the Phoebe Coronavirus hotline at 229-312-1919. Each caller will be screened over the phone by a Phoebe nurse. Anyone who meets testing criteria will be given an appointment at the drive-thru site that is most convenience for them.
