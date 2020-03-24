EAMC-Lanier offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier Campus is now offering drive-thru collection for COVID-19 testing.
“Friday was our first day,” said the Director of Emergency Services for EAMC-Lanier, Linda Lynd, the director of emergency services for EAMC-Lanier. "That’s just to help our community have access to testing.”
Hospital officials said similar to the protocol for EAMC’s Lee County location, people must call the hotline, 334 -528-SICK, first and go through an initial screening process on the phone before they can make an appointment at the drive-thru collection site on 48th Street.
“There are limited test kits,” Lynd said. “The criteria has kind of tightened down. There’s a triage process when they call for the appointment times, and then the provider reviews that and determines if they meet the criteria for testing to ensure we’re getting people who really need the testing.”
The collection itself is quick--just a nasal swab. Appointments are available every 10 minutes.
“We were able to do 25 on Friday,” Lynd said.
The sample is then sent off for testing. Officials said results come back in about three to five days.
Though drive-thru facilities are also set up in neighboring communities like Auburn and Columbus, hospital officials said they think it’s vital to have a collection site locally.
“We have some people that, you know, it’s hard for them to get transportation. So, we felt we needed to do this so they would have easier access to testing. We felt it was important for our community members to know we’re to serve them,” Lynd said.
