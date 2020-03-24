Faith-based organization in Harris County provides food during coronavirus outbreak

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Grocery stores are doing their best to keep items stocked, but sometimes the choices are slim picking.
For some people, it’s not making choices that’s hard, it’s paying for the food or getting there in the first place.
The faith based organization is called FOCUS and it’s giving back in two different ways. One way is by allowing families to pick up bags of food at their main location in Hamilton. But for those who can’t get out of their house, specifically the elderly, it delivers the food straight to their homes.
“They give you bread, they give you eggs, they give you meats and stuff and it’s something wonderful the community can turn to and know they have something when they don’t have anything at all," one woman said as she picked up food from the Fellowship of Christians United in Service.
For more than 35 years, volunteers at FOCUS in Harris County have worked to help others in need. During this COVID-19 outbreak, the organization’s dedicated team is helping their community stay fed.
“They give household stuff you need, food, pretty much anything you can use at home," another woman said.
Tuesdays and Wednesdays, a walk-up service is available for families to pick-up food. Usually it involves talking with a volunteer about your needs, but during this pandemic, FOCUS is running things slightly different than normal.
“But they can come up, they can call us at the door. So they don’t have to come in and tell us what they need," said Executive Director Kathy Carlisle. "We bring the food out, put it on the front porch, they get out of their car and they load it up.”
For some people, it isn’t exactly the best idea to be out and about right now because of the coronavirus. So, FOCUS is sending teams into Harris County on Thursdays to deliver meals to roughly 50 elderly families.
“I don’t like to get out in the open and go to many places because I’m over 50. So, yeah it’s very helpful," one woman said.
Even other organizations are helping out by sending in donations, including Cascade Hills Church.
“We provided a five thousand dollar donation," Tabitha Heath said.
Fresh eggs, canned vegetables, baby food, formula, pet food and more are available at the Hamilton office. Carlisle said they’re getting donations in and want people to know they’re available to be picked up.
“We’re afraid people don’t know we are open, that they’ve been told to stay in their homes and we’re having some people say they’re just starting to panic and not know exactly what to do," Carlisle said.
The food pantry is open tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can call ahead or knock at the door if you don’t have a cell phone.
That number is 706-628-9955 or 706-298-9718.
