GBI investigating officer-involved shooting on Gentian Blvd. after suspect shot multiple times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place late last night on Gentian Blvd. in Columbus.
The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office began surveillance on 30-year-old Christopher O’Brien Lawrence at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Mar. 23 at The Hills apartment complex. He was wanted in connection to multiple felony arrest warrants.
At approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies saw Lawrence exit an apartment and get into a white Toyota Camry. Deputies surrounded the Camry and attempted to arrest Lawrence.
Lawrence then attempted to flee and while doing so hit and injured a deputy with his vehicle.
Three deputies fired shots at Lawrence and then engaged in a brief chase in the parking lot that ended in a wreck between deputies and Lawrence.
Deputies then arrested Lawrence and found that he had been shot multiple times.
Both Lawrence and the injured deputy were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. There is no word on their conditions at this time.
There is also no word at this time on what charges Lawrence will face.
The GBI is continuing their investigation.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.