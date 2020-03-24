Georgians receiving food stamps to get more money during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - State officials are making sure that Georgia families on food stamps have enough to eat this month and next as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Governor Brian Kemp announced that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will receive the maximum benefit allowed under federal guidelines during March and April.
According to the guidelines, the maximum monthly SNAP benefit that can be given for a household of one is $194 and goes up to $1,164 for a household of eight.
Since food stamps have already been distributed for March, families will get the additional benefits at the end of the month.
