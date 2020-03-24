LaGrange police investigating after room with 9-year-old shot into

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating an aggravated assault incident after a house on Heritage Rd. was shot into.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Heritage Rd. on Mar. 23 to reports of gunshots being fired. Officers on the scene found that a single round had been shot through the front glass window into the front room of the home, where a 9-year-old was at the time.
The homeowner stated that she heard approximately three gunshots from outside her residence. She also reported that her 9-year-old son was the only person in the room at the time of the shooting and had not been injured.
She was unsure if the unknown suspects fled on foot or in a vehicle because she did not hear anything after the gunshots.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.