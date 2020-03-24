Little free pantry in Opelika providing non-perishable food items during coronavirus outbreak

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, businesses and communities are finding creative ways to help out one another.
A little free pantry hangs on the wall between Mama Mocha’s Coffee and 10,000 Hz Records in Downtown Opelika. The owner of Mama Mocha’s said this is an easy way to make sure people who are struggling to feed themselves or their families during this time can have access to non-perishable food items as well as some hygiene products.
“If anyone is food insecure, they don't have access to something, including children, that is a walk-up all day,” said Barnett Gill, owner of Mama Mocha’s. “That's a way we can help feed people. Because right now, we're trying to survive but not everything is about profit. That's what everybody needs to remember. This is our chance to rebuild as a culture of love and community and serving one another and taking care of each other.”
Gill said the little free pantry is open 24/7 and everything is free. No-perishable items can also be donated.
