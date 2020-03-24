Local health state of emergency declared in Stewart County, Ga. in response to COVID-19

Local health state of emergency declared in Stewart County, Ga. in response to COVID-19
Georgia Coronavirus Update
By Olivia Gunn | March 24, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:19 PM

STEWART COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A local health state of emergency has been declared in Stewart County.

The Stewart County Commission announced the state of emergency Tuesday evening.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has placed the citizens of Stewart County in ongoing and imminent danger and there have been deaths from the virus in counties in close proximity to Stewart County, according to the declaration.

The health state of emergency is in effect March 24 and shall continue in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 13.

See orders of the health state of emergency below:

Stewart County Local Health State of Emergency by Olivia Gunn on Scribd

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.