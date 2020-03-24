Mandatory curfew enforced in Sumter Co. during COVID-19 concerns

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A mandatory curfew is being enforced in Sumter County amid the COVID-19 outbreak until further notice.
The curfew is effective between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. during which all people within the county shall remain home.
Any violation of the curfew shall be punishable by a fine or a misdemeanor. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Sumter County.
The curfew does not apply to emergency responders, employees at healthcare facilities, critical staff for businesses that provide essential services, or those seeking medical assistance.
