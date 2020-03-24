Mayor gives update on COVID-19 impact in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City held a press conference Tuesday to give an update and more information about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Eddie Lowe said people should still follow health guidelines as approved by the state’s health department. There are currently 17 screening sites across the state across the state of Alabama. Twenty-five sites are expected by the end of the week.
Lowe said April 5 is still the date for children to return to school, but that could change and parents and students should still prepare for online learning. He said the pandemic can cause graduating seniors to miss a major milestone.
