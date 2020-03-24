Sunshine Soon Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another gloomy start to the day with some fog and thick cloud cover around for Tuesday morning. Rain chances will stay fairly low for most of the day (only 10-20%), but showers and storms increase in coverage again this evening as a front nears the Southeast. So, some more rain to wash the pollen away while you’re sleeping tonight! Any lingering showers taper off Wednesday morning, and some breaks of sunshine return by the afternoon, ushering in a drier and sunnier stretch of days as we head toward the weekend. With more sun in the forecast, high temperatures will climb well into the 80s through Saturday, so some nice and very warm spring weather!
A cold front headed our way for the latter half of the weekend though will knock temperatures down back into more seasonable territory for next week, and also bring some low-end rain chances back to the forecast as we transition to a slightly more unsettled pattern again. As of right now, the best rain coverage looks reserved for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, but we’ll keep you posted if that changes!
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.