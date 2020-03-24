Sunshine Soon Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another gloomy start to the day with some fog and thick cloud cover around for Tuesday morning. Rain chances will stay fairly low for most of the day (only 10-20%), but showers and storms increase in coverage again this evening as a front nears the Southeast. So, some more rain to wash the pollen away while you’re sleeping tonight! Any lingering showers taper off Wednesday morning, and some breaks of sunshine return by the afternoon, ushering in a drier and sunnier stretch of days as we head toward the weekend. With more sun in the forecast, high temperatures will climb well into the 80s through Saturday, so some nice and very warm spring weather!