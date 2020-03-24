Trailer released for Bruce Willis-led, Columbus shot film “Survive the Night”

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first trailer has been released and a release date has been set for a Bruce Willis-led film that was shot in Columbus.
While it was being filmed, “Survive the Night,” as it is now titled was known as “The Long Night.”
The film, that stars Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray, is set to be released in limited theaters and on demand on May 22, according to PEOPLE.
The film also features the debut of a Columbus student at the Springer Film Institute who landed the role of Bruce Willis’ granddaugter in the film.
PEOPLE says Murray stars as a trauma doctor who is stalked from the hospital to his home by a pair of robbers, one of whom is mortally wounded. The uninjured robber then holds Murray’s wife and daughter captive and forces him to operate on his brother. Murray’s character then enlists his estranged father, a former sheriff played by Willis, to protect his family.
News Leader 9 got to sit down exclusively with Shea Buckner, an actor and former Olympian who plays the robber who is holding Murray’s family captive throughout the film. Watch an unedited interview with Buckner during filming here.
Watch the trailer below.
