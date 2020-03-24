Warm End to the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will be scattered around the area tonight, especially in areas to our north. Some of the storms across the far northern counties could be on the strong side, but we expect any issues with severe or damaging weather to stay to our north. Conditions will be breezy overnight and during the day on Wednesday. While we may deal with a few isolated showers tomorrow morning, we will see clearing in the afternoon and evening with highs back in the lower 80s. Weather for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday looks fantastic - we will see a slight increase in clouds each day, but highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with some spots nearing the 90 degree mark in the normally warmer spots. For Sunday, another storm system will approach the area with some showers - the coverage of rain will be between 30 and 50% with highs backing off to the mid to upper 70s. Expect conditions to remain close to average (low to mid 70s ) for the first part of next week with rain returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance we see a more significant cool-down after that, but that is a long way out and we will have plenty of time to watch it.