Woodbury residents ordered to stay at home unless essential, curfew enacted

WOODBURY, Ga. (WTVM) - Woodbury Mayor Steve Ledbetter and the Woodbury City Council have enacted a Shelter in Place Order that requires residents to remain in their homes unless it is for essential duties.
Residents may leave their houses only for essential activities, essential travel, essential governmental functions or to operate essential businesses. When outside their residences, everyone is expected to maintain a social distancing of at least six feet from any other person.
A curfew has been imposed between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for all residents and between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. for minors.
Non-essential businesses have also been ordered to cease operations at their Woodbury facilities, but will allow operations to continue if employees can work from home.
Public and private gatherings of any kind outside the residence are prohibited.
The order will continue until April 6 unless it is extended by the mayor and city council.
For more information, including what is considered an essential activity, travel or business, you can read the full order below.
