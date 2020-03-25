Brookstone School extends distance learning, postpones prom

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School is extending distance learning through April because of coronavirus, postponing significant events including prom.
Brookstone is maintaining a “wait and see” posture regarding the end of the year, but its current plan is to welcome all students back on Monday, April 27.
Prom was originally scheduled for April 18, and is postponed with plans to reschedule when its safe to gather in large groups again.
The annual Blue and White Day is scheduled for April 24 and will now become a virtual competition.
During this time of distance learning, Brookstone is “virtually open” for teaching, advising, counseling and many other aspects of school life.
For any extra information or changes, Brookstone School will share details through weekly emails.
