Cascade Hills Church in Columbus extends outreach to Italy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the past few days, organizations have found different ways to give back.
Blood drives, food drives, and donations are some of the common ways community members have seen so far. Cascade Hills Church in Columbus is doing all three.
Recently, the church sent money to Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian relief organization whose members helped the Chattahoochee Valley after the March 3, 2019 tornadoes.
"Samaritan's Purse is Franklin Graham's organization and we made a donation of $20,000 to help them provide medical supplies and needs for those in Italy," said Tabitha Heath with Cascade Hills Church.
The donation will be used specifically to help Samaritan’s Purse’s efforts to set up an emergency field hospital in Cremona, Italy to help for with an overflow of coronavirus patients.
