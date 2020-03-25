Couples in the Chattahoochee Valley find joy during COVID-19 outbreak

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - During the coronavirus pandemic, some heartwarming stories are reminding people that love conquers all, even during a pandemic.
Pastor Ed Grifenhagen of the Church on the Trail in Columbus posted a video on Facebook of him dancing with his wife Susan. The caption reads, “What do you do on your 32nd anniversary when you’re in the house all day and night?”
The video was shared by USA Today and now has close to 200,00 views on social media. Pastor Ed Grifenhagen said he hopes the video brings a smile to people and said God will bring good from this health crisis. He said his wife was the choreographer and it took almost 10 takes to get the dance down.
Another couple decided it was the perfect time to tie the knot over the weekend. After being engaged for three years, Midland couple Sherry and Mike Hamler said “I do.” They didn’t let the COVID-19 crisis stop their celebration. They kept the crowd of friends and family to under 10 people as required by the CDC. Sherry Hamler is a nurse practitioner and has been extremely busy during the pandemic.
