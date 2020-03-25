Cusseta-Chattahoochee Co. declares local state of emergency

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - While Chattahoochee County and Cusseta does not have any confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, they are taking precautions now.
The Unified Government of Cusseta-Chattahoochee Valley has declared a local state of emergency that will extend through April 21.
County employees will report to work during their normal shifts and will be available via telephone, but public access to buildings and facilities has been discontinued.
All public hearings have been stayed through the end of the local emergency declaration.
For more information on what the local state of emergency means for Cusseta-Chattahoochee County residents, read the full resolution below.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.