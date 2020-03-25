EAMC gives latest information on COVID-cases

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) provided an update Tuesday on COVID-19 cases currently being treated at the hospital.
EAMC has seven patients hospitalized with the virus. One patient is from a nursing home. A previous patient with COVID-19 has been discharged.
There are currently 27 people currently hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
As of 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, there are 26 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lee County, five confirmed cases in Chambers County, and two confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County.
EAMC has submitted over 700 collection kits to one of four laboratories. The number does not include kits that were submitted by area physicians.
As of Monday, 416 tests have come back negative while results of 252 tests are still pending. The age range for the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is between 20 and 82. Their symptoms ranged from mild to severe.
