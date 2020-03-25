First case of COVID-19 coronavirus confirmed in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The first case of COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in Taylor County.
Pam Kirkland with the West Central Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed that Taylor County has one confirmed positive case.
As of 12:00 p.m. on Mar. 25, the state of Georgia has a total of 1,247 confirmed positive cases with 394 patients currently hospitalized and 40 deaths.
This includes 25 cases in Lee County, six cases in Troup County, five in Sumter County, four in Muscogee County, three in Terrell County, and one in each of Meriwether, Harris and Randolph counties.
For the latest information on COVID-19 from the West Central Health District, call 1-855-962-0955.
