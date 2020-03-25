Harris County High School donates personal protection equipment to hospital in urgent need

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County High School is stepping in to help in the time of crisis.
The school donated personal protection equipment (PPE) to a hospital in urgent need. Harris County High healthcare science teacher, Patsy Boykin, was able to gather the department’s supply of PPE typically used in hands-on labs.
They were able to donate equipment to healthcare workers currently battling on the front line of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Boykin shared that she delivered the PPE to the Air Evac Lifeteam 86 based in Americus.
Items donated included isolation gowns, N995 masks, gloves, and more.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.