Kia manufacturing in West Point suspending operations for 2 weeks

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - The Kia manufacturing plant in West Point will shut down production beginning March 30.
Company officials said they will suspend production for two weeks and resume Monday, April 13.
The plant had already planned to shut down April 6 through April 10 for new model equipment changes. It will also use the time that it’s closed to perform additional cleaning and disinfecting of workstations.
The adjustment also provide team members with time for adjusting persona and family priorities related to the COVID-19 impact.
