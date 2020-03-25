Near Record Heat On The Way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For the rest of the work week, expect lots of sun & near record heat as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s, with a couple of spots touching 90. Saturday will also be very hot, but I anticipate more cloud cover as a cold front approaches from the west.
The front will arrive by Sunday, bringing very little if any rain. A stronger disturbance could arrive midweek next week bringing a better rain chance to the Valley, but a lot of details still need to be ironed out. High’s will return to more seasonable levels, in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.