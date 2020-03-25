Opelika City Schools preparing to close for remainder of school year due to COVID-19 concerns

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools are preparing to close for the rest of the school year.
A statement was released Tuesday evening from Opelika City Schools Superintendent Mark Neighbors that said in part, “While we have not received final guidance from the state department of education or the governor’s office, we believe it is prudent and in the best interests of our students to plan as if we are not returning for the remainder of the school year. Teachers are working on instructional plans expected in students’ hands by March 30.”
Neighbors said the plan is to focus on critical content so students will be prepared for the next school year.
