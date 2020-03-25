Opelika recycling centers temporarily closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two recycling centers in Opelika are temporarily closing over concerns about COVID-19 impact on employees.
Employees at the centers on 8th Ave. and Jeter Ave. are at a high risk due to their personal contact with the public and handling some materials brought in for recycling.
The commercial cardboard collection route will also be temporarily suspended until further notice.
As long as the Columbus Recycling Center remains open, curbside recycling pickup is expected to continue. They ask that if you can hold your recycling items for the time being, to please do so.
There is no word at this time as to when the centers will reopen and the cardboard collection route will resume.
For more information, contact Opelika Environmental Services at 334-705-5480.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.