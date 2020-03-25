Organizations partner to provide lunch to Russell County children during COVID-19 school closures

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - With schools remaining closed for a period of time in response to COVID-19, local organizations are stepping up to provide meals to students.
Monday through Thursday of this week, volunteers are passing out lunch and snack items to students in Russell County. On Tuesday, the group was at the Ladonia Sports Complex.
The only requirements for picking up meals are students must be present and must adhere to the social distancing guidelines while waiting for meals.
"We all decided to partner together to provide lunches to the kids in the Russell County area throughout the week,” said Juanita Jones-Harris with A Touch of Love Home Care. “It's something that we thought about just because most of us are from the Russell County area. Most of us grew up in this area and wanted to give back. Now that we can give back, just show the kids love and parents that we are here for them and we're all trying to make it throughout the coronavirus."
A Touch of Love Home Care, Shovel Gang Entertainment, Contrina’s Shirts on the Go, and St. John AME Church partnered to provide lunch.
