Organizations partner to provide lunch to Russell County children during COVID-19 school closures

"We all decided to partner together to provide lunches to the kids in the Russell County area throughout the week,” said Juanita Jones-Harris with A Touch of Love Home Care. “It's something that we thought about just because most of us are from the Russell County area. Most of us grew up in this area and wanted to give back. Now that we can give back, just show the kids love and parents that we are here for them and we're all trying to make it throughout the coronavirus."