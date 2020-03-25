Phenix City church continues worship through COVID-19 pandemic

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - During the uncertain times that COVID-19 has brought, a local church offered its thoughts on the pandemic.
Summerville Baptist Church in Phenix City is a church that has continued to have services. The church is having service in compliance with Governor Kay Ivey’s orders while maintaining the six-foot social distancing recommendation.
Pastor Rob Goodman offered his thoughts on times of uncertainty and why his church’s doors have been open on Sundays.
“When people are investing their lives in things that are falling apart, they have valid questions,” said Goodman. “But Jesus said I have given you my word so that you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation but be of good cheer for I have overcome the world. If we are able to keep the doors open, its important that God’s people can come together that we can love one another and be loved by others.”
Summerville Baptist is changing the way its doing things on Wednesdays and Sundays and Goodman said the plan is to offer a safe environment to worship as long as the church is able.
He feels the opportunity to worship in the church is important.
