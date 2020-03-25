Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID-19 stats

“This morning, all beds in our three intensive care units in our main hospital were filled with critically ill COVID-19 patients," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "We previously opened a fourth ICU to provide critical care for non-COVID patients. We continue to partner with the state on plans to open critical care space on our Phoebe North campus. As this public health crisis in southwest Georgia gets more severe, we have been reaching out to other hospitals in our part of the state. I am pleased that every one of our regional partners we spoke to in the last 24 hours agreed to assist by accepting patient transfers from us, when appropriate.”