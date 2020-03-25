Phoebe releases Wednesday COVID-19 stats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, Phoebe released the latest statistics related to the hospital system’s response to COVID-19.
- Total Positive Results – 173
- Total Positive Deaths – 12
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 35
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 1
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive Patients at Home – 137
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 90
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 27
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 1
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 796
- Total Negative Results - 205
“This morning, all beds in our three intensive care units in our main hospital were filled with critically ill COVID-19 patients," Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said. "We previously opened a fourth ICU to provide critical care for non-COVID patients. We continue to partner with the state on plans to open critical care space on our Phoebe North campus. As this public health crisis in southwest Georgia gets more severe, we have been reaching out to other hospitals in our part of the state. I am pleased that every one of our regional partners we spoke to in the last 24 hours agreed to assist by accepting patient transfers from us, when appropriate.”
