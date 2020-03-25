Several Wells Fargo branches in Columbus temporarily closing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several Wells Fargo branches in Columbus are temporarily shutting down amid COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.
Wells Fargo has adjusted operating hours for branches nationwide, while opting to temporarily close others.
The location in Uptown Columbus at 101 13th St. is completely shut down temporarily.
The lobbies of other branches in Columbus are open by appointment only between 9:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Drive-up service remains in place. These locations include:
- Cross Country Plaza location at 3217 Macon Rd.
- South Columbus location at 3436 Victory Dr.
- Peachtree location at 3471 Courtyard Way
- Brookstone location at 1607 Bradley Park Dr.
- Columbus Park Crossing location at 5538 Whittlesey Blvd.
- Milgen Road location at 5590 Milgen Rd.
Wells Fargo spokespeople are reminding customers that can bank with them from almost anywhere with mobile and online banking services.
