Trading in Clouds for Some Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few refreshing spring showers around for Wednesday morning, but they will fade away by the afternoon as sunshine returns to the Valley and sticks around through the end of the work week. Hopefully the rain though will bring a little relief for sinus sufferers with the high pollen levels. Thursday through Saturday look dry with some more clouds around for the start of the weekend. But the latter half of the week also trends much warmer with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.