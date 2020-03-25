Trading in Clouds for Some Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few refreshing spring showers around for Wednesday morning, but they will fade away by the afternoon as sunshine returns to the Valley and sticks around through the end of the work week. Hopefully the rain though will bring a little relief for sinus sufferers with the high pollen levels. Thursday through Saturday look dry with some more clouds around for the start of the weekend. But the latter half of the week also trends much warmer with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80s.
By Sunday, a cold front moving through the Southeast will help bring temperatures closer to normal for late March, but also a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms as we wrap up the weekend. Next week looks seasonable to start with highs back in the 70s with a brief dry reprieve on Monday before a batch of rain and storms returns for Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ve been seeing some hints of a cooldown later next week, but we’ll keep you posted as we finetune your forecast in the days ahead!
