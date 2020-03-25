Warm Weather in the Short Term; Rain Returns Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for mid to upper 80s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. While clouds will increase a little bit each day, the rain coverage will be at zero through the start of the weekend. Our next storm system will bring some showers to the area on Sunday with highs back in the upper 70s. Expect a dry day Monday as we will be in-between storm systems with highs staying in the 70s. For Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, we will see a return to rain and storms, and we’ll have to watch to see if we have any strong storms in the mix. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s those days before we see things cooling off by the end of next week.