Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lee Co. hosts grab-and-go lunch program

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Lee County launched its grab-and-go program Wednesday, passing out 100 packs of food to children.
“We want to make sure the young people don’t have a lunch and a snack for one day but for a few days," said Richard Curry, the President and CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. "So, as they roll through, they’ll get at least two lunches and two snacks to hold them over.”
Boys and Girls Club members packed and distributed grab-and-go packs filled with milk, fresh fruit, sandwiches and more.
“I think my choice would be a peanut butter and jelly sandwich,” said one child who came by to get food.
Wednesday was the first day of the program, and families and children in the community zipped through the line showing their appreciation.
This program is open to everyone in the community, not just Boys and Girls Club members. But the children have to be present in order to receive the food.
The kids there Wednesday seemed excited.
“[I’m] very happy and joyful,” one girl said.
Another child agreed.
"It’s fun, he said. “It’s cool.”
Organization leaders are hosting another grab-and-go day Friday in front of the community center on Boykin Road. They said it’s so important to continue to help out kids in the community in these uncertain times.
“As a community, we depend on our schools to provide a lot for our kids,” Curry said. “Some of our kids have the access to get out to get food, some don’t. So, we just want to make sure all of our kids have access to the healthy food they need every single day.”
Organization leaders said they hope this grab-and-go program shows families the community cares.
“We want them to know their community loves them, and we’re here to support them,” Curry said. “They’re not alone in this effort. Their community is going to rally around with them.”
