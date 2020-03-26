Columbus police searching for runaway 15-year-old last seen one week ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus family and police are searching for a 15-year-old who reportedly ran away one week ago.
Lloyd Raymond Cabiness was last seen in the area of Sandy View Dr. on Thursday, Mar. 19 at approximately 11:50 p.m.
His clothing description is unknown, but his hair is kept short.
Cabiness stands 5′7″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
