Columbus 18-year-old charged with multiple child sex crimes
Ian Godfrey, charged with multiple child sex crimes (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | March 26, 2020 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 9:24 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes.

Ian Michael Godfrey was arrested by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at approximately 3:10 p.m.

Godfrey is being charged with multiple felonies, including:

  • Enticing a child for indecent purposes
  • Sodomy
  • Statutory rape
  • Child molestation

He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing scheduled for Mar. 26 at 9:00 a.m.

