Columbus 18-year-old charged with multiple child sex crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple child sex crimes.
Ian Michael Godfrey was arrested by the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit on Wednesday, Mar. 25 at approximately 3:10 p.m.
Godfrey is being charged with multiple felonies, including:
- Enticing a child for indecent purposes
- Sodomy
- Statutory rape
- Child molestation
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail where he awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing scheduled for Mar. 26 at 9:00 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.