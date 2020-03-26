COURT: Man arrested after being caught exposing himself to ex-girlfriend’s 9-year-old daughter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly exposing himself to the 9-year-old daughter of his ex-girlfriend multiple times via video chat.
33-year-old Adrian Harris waived his right to appear in Recorder’s Court, but testimony revealed that the victim’s brother walked in on the victim while she was naked and talking to Harris.
The victim’s brother then told their mother what he saw and she instructed the victim to call Harris to see if something similar would happen while she witnessed it.
The mother told the victim to tell Harris they were alone. Harris exposed himself when he thought they were alone.
He faces five counts of felony child molestation and three counts of felony computer or electronic pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act.
Harris initially met the victim in September 2019 when the family stayed at a Motel 6.
The case was bound over to Superior Court without bond.
