Gov. Brian Kemp orders all Ga. public schools to remain closed

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order to extend public school closures across the state.
Gov. Kemp’s order extends the closure of all Georgia public schools through Apr. 24.
It also orders all public post-secondary schools will remain closed for the duration of the spring semester.
The Chancellor of the University System of Georgia and the Commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia can make decisions for their education systems that are not outlined in the executive order.
Read the full executive order below.
