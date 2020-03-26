Healthcare facilities in East Alabama accepting donations of medical supplies

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC), nursing homes, and other medical centers are asking the community for donations of certain items as supplies dwindle in stores across the U.S.
One Auburn woman is stepping up to help out these businesses and organizations by gathering donations from the community and distributing them.
Heather Bice is collecting items for EAMC, doctor’s offices, and animal shelters. Items include sanitizer, gloves, and even snacks at her home to help out all different places in the community.
“We all got to help each other out,” said Bice. “We're all going to need some help at some point. If you have anything, one lady just brought one thing of soap. That's all we're asking for. If one person each donates one small thing, we can help a lot of people.”
Bice said she’s taken loads of supplies to the animal shelter, EAMC, and a local nursing home so far. Donations can also be taken directly to EAMC in Opelika.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.