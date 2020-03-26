A Healthy Dose of Spring Sunshine!

By the latter half of the weekend, another cold front makes its way through the Southeast, bringing a few thundershowers on Sunday. Temperatures also look to run not as warm and fall to more seasonable territory back into the 70s for early next week. We turn briefly dry again on Monday, though some clouds will still hang around. By next Tuesday and Wednesday though, we’re keeping a watchful eye on a low pressure system headed our way that could bring another round of rain and potentially some stronger storms. We’ll finetune any severe threats in the days ahead, but after the stormy weather passes, looks like another cooldown will be in store later next week!