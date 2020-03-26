Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Graeme McDowell is concerned with more than just the shutdown in golf. The former U.S. Open champion and Ryder Cup star is partners in two popular restaurants in Florida called Nona Blue. Both are temporarily closed. McDowell says his business partners are doing what they can to make sure the staff remains paid. The inspiration for Nona Blue came from a popular restaurant in his hometown of Portrush, Northern Ireland. McDowell now lives in Orlando. He says it has given him a perspective of how the new coronavirus is wreaking havoc on small businesses around the world.