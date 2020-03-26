High school seniors express concerns over potential cancellation of milestone events during pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senior year is a special time for high school and college students, but with some schools temporarily closing and moving online during the COVID-19 pandemic, some high schools seniors are concerned they will not get to participate in several of those major events.
One high school senior said she is worried she will not be able to have a traditional graduation.
“I was excited about graduation for the most part. Just walking across the stage, getting my diploma; but they’re saying they can’t have more than 10 people in like a building, so that’s what’s making me nervous," said Noelle Dawson.
Muscogee County Schools are still scheduled to reconvene on April 5.
Noelle Dawson’s mother is a teacher at Dawson Elementary School in Columbus and said she was not expecting schools to close in the Columbus area.
“We were looking forward to working up to spring break, the students were excited," said Barbara Dawson. “We’re getting ready for testing and now everything is changed. It makes me feel like life changes so quickly."
Prom is another staple for seniors graduating high school, but Noelle said she has not bought a dress yet because she has seen some of her friends’ proms get cancelled.
“Right now, prom is still April 25th, but, as we know, other schools are still cancelling in Muscogee County so we’re worried about that too," said Noelle Dawson.
Noelle plans to attend Albany State University in the fall, but her recent trip to visit was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. She is hoping things will turn around and she can go to prom and walk with her fellow seniors at graduation this year.
