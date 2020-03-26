Intersection closed in Auburn after collision between tractor-trailer and train

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A collision between a tractor-trailer and train in Auburn has left one intersection closed.
The intersection of Byrd St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. has been temporarily blocked.
Residents are being advised to avoid the area due to traffic congestion and cleanup from the accident.
One lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. remains open. There is no word on when all lanes will reopen.
There is also no word on any injuries at this time.
