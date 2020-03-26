Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has a sweet response to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a time of changes, closures, and widespread social distancing, Krispy Kreme is doing their part to bring some joy.
Beginning on March 28, every Saturday at the chain is a day to responsibly share doughnuts with friends and neighbors. Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen of their Original Glazed Doughnuts to every pick-up, delivery, or drive-thru order that also includes a full price dozen or more as well.
These extra doughnuts will be securely sealed and bagged individually with instructions included on how to use contactless drop-off. Each dozen will include one smiley-face doughnut making the gift known as the “Be Sweet Dozen."
Krispy Kreme also plans to celebrate the healthcare community.
From March 30 through May 11, every Monday at the chain is a day for healthcare workers to get some free doughnuts of their own. Show a Krispy Kreme location your medical employer badge, tell them how many dozens of Original Glazed Doughnuts you need, and the store will provide.
The chain encourages healthcare employees to pick-up a dozen for co-workers or for their families after a shift helping others.
Visit Krispy Kreme’s website for more details on the doughnut offers.
