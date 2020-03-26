2 Muscogee County Jail inmates hospitalized for flu-like symptoms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Muscogee County Jail inmates, believed to have flu, were sent to a hospital to be tested for flu as a precaution.
Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins said she doesn’t think the inmates’ conditions are anything more than flu because one of the inmates has been in jail since October and could not have been exposed. The other inmate has been incarcerated for 13 days.
Officials said one inmate was already housed in isolation. Upon return to the jail, both will be in isolation to prevent spreading flu.
