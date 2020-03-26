Near Record Heat to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will be in the upper 80s in many spots on Friday and Saturday, and some of the normally warmer locations may even make it to the lower 90s - the first 90s of the year for those folks. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday, but look for more clouds than sun on Saturday with some fog likely both mornings (but Saturday morning looks a little foggier). For Sunday, a system approaching from the north and west will bring a 20-30% coverage of showers to us and drop highs back in the 70s and lower 80s. Many of you won’t get very wet at all. Monday will be a transition day in-between those storm systems with highs near 80 and more clouds than sun. Late Tuesday into Wednesday, a more potent system will bring rain and storms to the area, and we’ll have to monitor for the possibility of strong storms. Highs will fall back closer to seasonal averages after the rain moves out - upper 60s and lower 70s through the middle and end of next week.