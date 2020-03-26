Need a job? Big companies hiring thousands of workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The demand for food and other essential goods because of coronavirus concerns is causing some big companies to hire thousands of people.
One of those is the world’s largest pizza chain. Dominos Pizza is hiring up to 10,000 employees. Amazon and Walmart plan to hire hundreds of thousands nationwide at distribution centers to meet delivery needs.
Personal shopping apps are also getting a lot of business. Services like Shipt, which is owned by Target, plans to hire thousands of people to deliver groceries.
One manager at a busy local Domino’s says they definitely need more hands to help out.
"We used to have steadiness throughout the night and now everyone wants to eat at dinner time. There's a real big peak around 6 pm,” Eric Stein, Domino’s store manager said.
Instacart which is another grocery delivery service is planning to add 300,000 new gig workers which will more than double it independent contractor workforce.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.