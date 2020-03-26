New Covenant Church holds drive-in church service amid COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Social distancing and restrictions of gathering did not stop one Columbus church from coming together to worship Sunday morning.
Pastor Colley Williams of New Covenant Church on Linwood Boulevard held a drive-in service in the church’s parking lot.
About 20 church goers listened and sang from their cars. Williams said he was going to cancel all services until he had the idea the previous Wednesday for a drive-in church service.
"I just love the way that we can come together as a church in our cars,” said Williams. “I thought it was a crazy idea at first, but after I got to talking with my bishop, [he] said no, that's the smartest thing I've heard yet."
Williams said he hopes other churches in the area will embrace the idea. New Covenant Church will have drive-in services at 11 a.m. each Sunday in its parking lot until further notice. Williams said everyone is welcome to attend.
