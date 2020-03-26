Patient and employee at Opelika rehab center test positive for COVID-19

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A patient and employee at a health and rehab center in Opelika have tested positive for COVID-19.
Over the weekend, a resident of Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center was sent to the hospital for evaluation, and the center was notified Monday afternoon of the resident’s positive COVID-19 results. On Tuesday, an employee also received a positive COVID-19 test result.
According to Arbor Springs, the resident is still in the hospital and the employee has not worked in its building for 14 days.
Arbor Springs said it implemented safety measures to limit its residents’ exposure to visitors and contact with each other to reduce the chance of infection. After receiving the diagnosis, the center immediately contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lee County Department of Health and already begun additional protocols to help ensure to safety of residents and employees.
Arbor Springs will be testing all employees and residents and protective protocols remain in place.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.